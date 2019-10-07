1 arrested, one sought in deadly Kansas bar shooting that killed 4

KANSAS CITY (CNN) – Kansas City police have arrested one of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting this weekend.
Police said 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large; authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was apprehended Sunday afternoon.
Both men are charged with four counts of murder in the first degree.
Police say bond has been set at $1 million each.
Four people were killed and five others injured in the late Sunday shooting at Tequila KC club in Kansas City.
