1 arrested, one sought in deadly Kansas bar shooting that killed 4

KANSAS CITY (CNN) – Kansas City police have arrested one of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting this weekend.

Police said 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large; authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was apprehended Sunday afternoon.

Both men are charged with four counts of murder in the first degree.

Police say bond has been set at $1 million each.

Four people were killed and five others injured in the late Sunday shooting at Tequila KC club in Kansas City.

