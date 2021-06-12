1 dead, 2 in critical condition in Savannah mass shooting

(Correction: Police incorrectly said two people died in the previous version of this article. Police now say only one person has died. Also, an earlier version of this story said a 2-year-old was injured, however, that child is actually 18-months-old.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A mass shooting in Savannah killed one person and left two others in critical condition.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), there are eight total victims in Friday night’s shooting. Arthur Milton, 20, was killed in the gunfire. Also a 13-year-old and an 18-month-old baby are both suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels Home apartments on Avery Street. Shots rang out around 9 p.m. when a dark-colored or red car drove by the residence and fired into a crowd of people outside the home.

SPD said they have not identified any suspects and will continue interviewing witnesses.

Police Chief Roy Minter said a shooting occurred on the same street on Tuesday night but no witness came forward with details.

“Two days later we end up with a mass shooting at the same location,” Minter said. Minter described the shooting as a “senseless” act of gun violence, similar to what is seen across the U.S.

An enhanced police presence will be seen throughout the weekend in the Hostess City.

“It’s very disturbing especially when you see incidents like this that occur in the number of victims who are injured and especially when you’re talking about an infant child,” Minter said. Police say 60 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Mayor Van Johnson also addressed media in a zoom meeting Saturday afternoon calling on residents to speak up so police can identify those involved.

“If you know something say something because if not we’ll be doing this again tomorrow night and I do not want to do this again tomorrow night,” Johnson said. He also touched on the recent rise of mass shootings in the U.S. and how it has now impacted Savannah, too.

“We’ve watched these types of scenarios happen across the nation,” Johnson said. “We’ve watched it, we’ve sent out our thoughts and prayers and it’s finally reached us.”

“Right now, you know, my main concern is these young people, children have been shot. So what do we do?” Adlerman Detric Leggett said. Leggett was on the scene Friday night talking to residents and the media.

“So right now I need answers and I need a good turn around I need all services, we need to pull all of our services to get all of our officers out to make sure we’re doing something that’s going to bring some people to justice behind this,” Leggett added.

