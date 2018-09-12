1 dead in shooting at Las Vegas high school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas Police investigated a fatal shooting late Tuesday afternoon at Canyon Springs High School which is located at 350 E. Alexander Road near N. 5th Street and E. Alexander Road.

NLVPD said around 2:45 p.m. the agency received numerous calls about the shooting. Initially, police thought there were three victims, but NLVPD noted officers quickly realized that it wasn't an active shooter situation and that there was only one victim.

According to officers, the victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot on the school's property behind the baseball field. He was shot several times. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

In a news conference, North Las Vegas Police said they did not believe that this was a random act of violence. They said they believed the teen was targeted.

The Clark County School District tweeted that the school was on lockdown.

Police were able to recover a weapon from the scene.

According to North Las Vegas police, there are a total of 2,700 students who attend Canyon Springs High School; less than 500 students were on campus at the time of the shooting.

School is expected to be in session on Wednesday. CCSD said there will be counselors on hand for students.

This is a developing story.

