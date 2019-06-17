1 killed, 7 injured in Philly graduation party shooting

The search is on for the shooter or shooters who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia.

Authorities say around 60 people were at the gathering when shots rang out Sunday night.

One person was killed, and 7 others were injured.

Officials aren’t sure if more than one person was involved in the incident.

“There was nothing to suggest that there was a fight that proceeded this at least according to the people here. Again we don’t know if the shooter or shooters left on foot or in a car, trying to get as much information hopefully there will be some cameras or people out here will be able to give us more information,” said Philadelphia PD police commissioner Richard Ross.

No word yet about a possible motive.

