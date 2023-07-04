PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and nine more were injured after an incident involving a firework explosion Monday night in Park Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night at a home on Main Street near N. 160th Avenue. Nine other people were taken to nearby hospitals with “injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

A 10th person, identified as a 43-year-old woman from Holland, was unresponsive when crews arrived. First responders started “life-saving measures”, but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Piles of fireworks remain outside of a home in Park Township where an explosion killed one person and hospitalized nine others on Monday, July 3, 2023. (WOOD TV8)

A car window was damaged following a fireworks explosion Monday night in Park Township. One woman was killed and nine others were hospitalized. (WOOD TV8)

Shreds of paper and plastic lay in the road the day after a fireworks explosion killed one person and hospitalized nine others Monday night in Park Township. (WOOD TV8)

Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged. Photos taken by Nexstar’s WOOD show piles of spent fireworks outside the home, as well as shreds of paper and plastic in the roadway. A window on a nearby car was also shattered.

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Aerial fireworks are legal on certain days in Michigan.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2022, 10,200 people were treated at emergency rooms and 11 deaths were blamed on fireworks. About three-quarters of injuries happened in the period around the Fourth of July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.