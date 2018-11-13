10-year-old girl avoids attempted abduction with help of 'code word' Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

San Tan Valley, Arizona (KRON/CNN) - A single word may have prevented a child kidnapping--a code word.

Arizona police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his car.

The girl's mother says the man told her that her brother had been in an accident and she needed to come with him.

But the girl was hesitant.

And just as she was taught, she asked for a code word.

That is when the driver took off.

"This one time, it saved my daughter's life," mother Brenda James said. "We actually just came up with it a few months ago, so it was something real recent from a story that I read."

Other parents in the neighborhood where it happened say they will now have the same talk with their kids.

