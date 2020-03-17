100-year-old woman celebrates birthday through window

STERLING, MA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Massachusetts woman celebrated an important milestone while quarantined in her nursing home but while she was isolated, she was not alone.

The smile on Millie’s face says it all.

She did not get to blow out the candles or open gifts, but having her family outside her room at her nursing home was the only present she needed.

Like many nursing homes and hospitals, Sterling Village has had to tighten its visitation policy so none of their residents become sick with the coronavirus.

“We cannot go inside to see here because she has quarantined in,” Gary Erickson, Millie’s son, said.

But because it was such a special occasion that shouldn’t be celebrated alone, the home and Millie’s family found a workaround.

“It was really nice they let us to do this. She does not usually cry, but she did. She’s just thrilled to see everybody and she’s lived a good long life,” Gary said.

You may have noticed that Millie made sure everyone knew it was her birthday.

She was holding a sign that read, “Today is my 100th birthday” and wearing a hat that also read “It’s my birthday.”

