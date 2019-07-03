11-time hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut prepares for annual contest

NEW YORK (CNN) – He holds a record that would probably kill you – or at least make you pretty sick.

Joey Chestnut is preparing to defend his title in Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest.

He officially weighed in Wednesday at 224 pounds, which seems like an odd thing to do for a competition that doesn’t have weight classes.

Maybe they just want to see how much more he’ll tip the scale on Thursday.

It’ll probably be a lot – at last year’s test of gluttony, he downed 74 wieners.

According to Nathan’s website, Chestnut holds 11 mustard belts – which is the grand prize for winning the contest.

It also says he quit his construction job to be a professional eater.

See kids – with hard work you can do anything!