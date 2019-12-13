13-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Barnard College student

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN the 13-year-old boy admitted to the attempted robbery that led to the deadly stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

The suspect also has led authorities to believe there are two other suspects involved.

The suspect was arrested in the lobby of a building near the neighborhood where the stabbing happened, the source told CNN, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

Majors was fatally stabbed during the armed robbery at a park near Barnard’s campus in Manhattan.

The teen’s parents, who live in Charlottesville, Virginia, headed to New York after learning the tragic news, her grandparents told New York’s Daily News.

Her grandfather, Andrew Burton, called her “a lovely, lovely girl — very, very smart and sweet.”

Isabel Jauregui, a Barnard student who works on the Columbia Spectator campus newspaper, told The New York Times that students were on edge.

“My friend is throwing up in the bathroom,” she said. “She’s so scared.”

