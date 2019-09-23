14-year-old boy killed over pair of shoes, family says

DENVER (KMGH/CNN) – A 14-year-old boy is gunned down in Colorado, and his family says it was all over a pair of shoes.

Treajualuane Lorens was shot and killed at a home last Wednesday.

His sister says it all started at a nearby car wash, where he and a friend reportedly argued over a pair of Jordans.

The argument continued at the home, where the shooting happened.

“My brother got shot on the stairs in the house, and now they’re saying that it’s not over a gun. It was over a pair of shoes. It was over a pair of shoes!” sister Tyquajanna Lorens said. “The boy that sat there with him and watched him die… and watched him go… when he should have died at home with us… killed him.”

Police aren’t releasing the name of the suspect because he’s a juvenile.

Authorities say he’s being held for investigation of manslaughter, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public official, and juvenile in possession of a handgun.

