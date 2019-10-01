Live Now
14th vaping-related death reported in US

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – There are now 14 confirmed vaping related deaths in the United States.

On Monday, Nebraska announced the state had its first death due to severe lung disease associated with vaping.

The person died in May.

Health officials say vaping-associated lung injuries were not tracked by public health agencies until August.

Now that the problem is recognized states are discovering cases that occurred before August.

The CDC says it’s aware of over 800 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.

