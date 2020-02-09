16-year-old boy shot, killed by bully in Texas

ARLINGTON, Tx. (CNN) — A teen is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting in Texas.

The victim reportedly tried to defend a boy from a bully.

Police said that bully later got a gun and got his revenge.

16-year-old Samuel Reynolds was an Arlington High School sophomore who played on soccer teams around the area.

A few days ago, police say he intervened to stop another teenager who was being assaulted and bullied by a 15-year-old.

“Our victim had broke up a fight a few days prior between a smaller, what he described as a smaller boy, who was kind of picked on,” Officer Christopher Cook said. “And, after he broke up the fight, he started having trouble with the suspect.”

Police said that 15-year-old bully decided to confront reynolds yesterday afternoon in the hallway of the Pinewoods apartments where they lived.

Police said security cameras captured the 15-year-old pulling a .40 caliber gun and shooting Reynolds who later died.

“It’s just so senseless. It’s so tragic,” Cook said. “It could’ve been avoided.”

The juvenile suspect was arrested soon after and charged with murder.

Neighbors are appalled that a middle school bully would resort to such a brutal act.

“Ridiculous. If that’s the case, it’s really sad,” David Aimufia said. “If your ego’s hurt and you wanna show you’re a man, there’s no excuse for that.”

Police are angry that a young man was killed for doing the right thing and that someone gave a 15-year-old access to a handgun.

“That’s the question, how did he get the gun? And, that’s something we want answers for,” Cook said. “We are sick and tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing them and using them in these types of manner.”

Arlington High School is flying its flag at half-staff and has been offering grief counselors.

Family and friends of Reynolds will lay him to rest next week.

