15-year-old charged in shooting that left 7-year-old trick-or-treater in critical condition

CHICAGO (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Friday night with attempted murder in the suspected gang-related shooting of two people on Chicago’s West Side, including a 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume when she was shot in the neck and critically injured.

The shooting Thursday night was another grim example of children in the city being caught in the crossfire while doing normal activities like walking down the street, sitting on a porch or laughing with friends inside a house.

A day before Halloween, an earlier shooting of a child resurfaced in the news when a jury acquitted a man who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot while inside a house at a slumber party.

Investigators think the 7-year-old girl was shot in a gang-related attack. The man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery through discharge of a firearm, police said in a news release Friday night. He was taken into custody and interviewed earlier Friday.

The Chicago Tribune reported police believe the gunman is a member of the Gangster Two-Six gang and was targeting a member of the Latin Kings.

