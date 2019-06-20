15-year-old football player dies after practice

A young football player in Louisiana died after football practice.

15-year-old Terrance Allen was in the locker room with his teammates when he fell to the ground on Tuesday.

His mom – understandably – is in shock.

“It’s just, it’s hard right now. I’m in disbelief, everyone is in disbelief.” she said. “He was healthy, all of that. He was a humble sweet person.”

Terrance had a bright future ahead, achieving great things early on.

He thrived on the Amite High School football field.

After a normal evening practice Monday night, something went horribly wrong.

“I went in there, I saw my child on the floor. They were working on him. All I could say was save my child, bring my child back to me,” Terrance’s mom said.

Terrance seemed perfectly fine moments before.

He collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

His team was right there with him during his last moments and are staying away from the field for now, gathering inside to mourn together.

As for Terrance’s mom, while she wants to find out what caused her son’s death, this is what she’ll be missing the most.

“His smile, him aggravating me and just him coming in the room and saying, ‘mom I love you.'”

Police say Terrance didn’t have any medical conditions but hope to clear up the cause of death with an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

