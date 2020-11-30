15-year-old hiker rescued after day-long search on Utah trail

A 15-year-old boy who went missing while hiking in Utah’s Washington County on November 27 was found the following day after a search and rescue operation found him on the side of a cliff, officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page shared footage of the rescue, and said the boy, identified in local reports as Britton Kelsey, went missing on the Red Mountain Trail outside St George on Friday afternoon.

“Thanks is not enough for the amazing skill of the DPS crew to be able to insert a rescuer and get the boy off the side of the cliffs,” the post read. “It saved our technical rescue untold hours that would have taken well into the night to complete this rescue.”

The teen was treated for symptoms of hypothermia, officials said.

