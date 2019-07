Marines say human smuggling investigation spurs 16 arrests

CAMP PENDLETON, CA- JANUARY 17: U.S. Marines stand at attention before a service held in honor of Lance Cpl. Donald Hogan January 17, 2012 in Camp Pendleton, California. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus gave the Navy Cross for Bravery to the family Lance Cpl. Donald Hogan who was killed Aug. 26, 2009, by a buried explosive device while saving the life of a fellow Marine in Helmand province, Afghanistan, a Taliban stronghold. (Photo by Jonathan Gibby/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – An investigation has led to the arrest of 16 Marines following an investigation into human smuggling.

The Marine Corps said the arrests at Camp Pendleton, California, were carried out during a battalion formation Thursday morning at the base, north of San Diego. It is about 55 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Marine Corps said in a news release that information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

Officials say the Marines are accused of various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offense as part of a separate investigation.

The military says none of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security.