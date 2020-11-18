178 arrested in child sex trafficking investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KRON) – Police on Tuesday revealed that 178 people were arrested as part of a large-scale human trafficking investigation spanning two years.

In a statement, Tallahassee authorities said “Operation Stolen Innocence” began in Nov. 2018 after local police were alerted of images of a child circulating on a website advertising sex for money.

Tallahassee police chief Lawrence Revell said during a press conference that the investigation uncovered an “enormous amount of electronic evidence” that required months to evaluate.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges:

72 charged with misdemeanors and notices to appear

106 charged with felonies

18 face federal charges

Felony charges range from production of child pornography and human sex trafficking of a minor to online solicitation of prostitution.

“This investigation is a testament to how diligent our investigators work to enhance the quality of life for everyone in this community, especially our vulnerable population. They worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim in this case and were able to make an unprecedented number of human trafficking-related arrests,” Revell said in a statement. “I could not be prouder of the steadfast efforts of our investigators and the joint effort with our partners to stop the illegal and dehumanizing practice of human trafficking.”

It is estimated that 199,000 human trafficking incidents happen within the United States every year, with Florida ranking in the top five states for the highest number of reported cases, according to the Tallahassee PD.

Be vigilant and report any criminal activity to police. Some of the most common ways to recognize a potential human trafficking victim are:

The person appears malnourished.

They show signs of physical injuries or abuse.

They avoid eye contact, social interaction and law enforcement.

They do not have official identification or personal possessions.

They are never away from people.

If you see something suspicious, contact your local police.