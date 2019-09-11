US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Today marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 people died that day in New York City, Washington, and in Pennsylvania.

On that day, a group of 19 men hijacked four planes, which were then intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Another plane went down outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Only 60% of victims’ remains from the World Trade Center have been positively identified.

At least 200 firefighters who worked at Ground Zero in New York have died because of illnesses connected with the cleanup.

