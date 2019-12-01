2 children dead, 1 missing after flash floods sweep car

PHOENIX (CNN) – Rescuers in Arizona found two dead children who were swept away by rushing water, according to officials.

They are still searching for a third missing child.

It happened Friday on Tonto Creek, near the New Mexico border.

Authorities say a vehicle with nine people inside was crossing a creek when it was swept up by rushing water.

The two 5-year-olds and one 6-year-old were in a vehicle with four other children and two adults that was trying to cross tonto creek.

Flood waters overtook the vehicle — which was found almost completely submerged later that night.





“Upon arrival, we found a military-style vehicle actually almost completely submerged,” Deputy Phil Smith said.

A woman from the vehicle made it across the creek on her own.

Rescuers saved a man and four children who were stranded on a small island.

But this weekend’s weather is creating challenges for crews looking for a third child.

Tragically on Saturday, authorities confirmed they had found the bodies of two young children.

A third child is still missing.

“We have a lot of good training with a lot of great people assisting and expert knowledge and experience out looking,” Smith said. “And we put that all together to do everything we can.”

Meanwhile– severe weather is threatening to hamper rescue efforts.