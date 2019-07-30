2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (KRON) – At least one person is dead and an officer shot at a Walmart in Mississippi early Tuesday.

The gunfire broke out between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m local time at the store in Southaven, the third-largest city in Mississippi.

Officials said the officer was hit in the vest and is uninjured.

Authorities said the shooter was shot by a Southaven police officer; his/her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the shooter was an employee who was recently fired after working with the store for 25 years.

Southaven, a city of 49,000 residents is near the Mississippi-Tennessee border and is a suburb of Memphis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

