2 million pounds of chicken recalled over possible metal contamination

(CNN/KRON) – The USDA and manufacturer Simmons Prepared Food, Inc. are recalling more than two million pounds of chicken.

The chicken may have “extraneous materials” in it, including metal.

The voluntary recall affects several forms of ready-to-cook chicken that were shipped to restaurants, hospitals and schools in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

No chicken sold in stores is included in the recall.

The products were produced by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. based in Gentry, Arkansas.

The dates on the recalled packages are between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.

The recalled products have the establishment number P-1949, P- 486 or P-5837 written inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Anyone with the recalled products are advised to throw them away.

Questions about the recall can be directed the Donald Miller, Simmons Prepared Foods’ senior vice president of sales, at 888-831-7007. Those with food-safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

