2 more held without bond in plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two more men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be held without bond before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens made her decision after a bond hearing in Grand Rapids on Friday for Ty Garbin. Another man, Adam Fox, waived his right to a hearing on bond and will also remain in custody. Berens on Tuesday denied bond for three other men charged in the alleged plot: Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

A sixth man, Barry Croft, was separately ordered on Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware.

Earlier Friday, Berens found that prosecutors had provided enough evidence to move toward trial for the Garbin, Fox, Franks, Harris and Caserta.

Berens said the five men’s cases can go to a grand jury, which will determine whether to issue indictments. That is required for them to face trial.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

___

Associated Press reporter John Flesher contributed from Traverse City. Foody reported from Chicago.

Latest Stories: