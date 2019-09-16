2-time cancer survivor wins $4.6M lottery jackpot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stu MacDonald’s wife would tell him to “get the winning ticket” every time he’d go out to buy his weekly Megabucks ticket — except for the day he won $4.6 million.
This huge win comes after MacDonald beat cancer 2 different times.
“I am a very lucky guy,” he said. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”
This lucky Megabucks ticket was purchased at Ashley’s Cafe on NE 3rd Street in Bend. For selling the winning ticket, the cafe will get a 1% bonus of $46,000.
“We are thrilled to learn that we sold a Megabucks jackpot,” said Tezra Kong, Director of Operations. “Some of the seller’s bonus will go back to the team that strives to delight our guests every day here at Ashley’s in Wagner Mall.”
Oregon Lottery players have won over $38 billion in prizes since 1985.
