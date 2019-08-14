2-year-old dies after grandma forgets him inside car

LAWRENCE, KS (CNN) – On Sunday night, Kristina Turner says her grandfather told her the news.

Her 2-year-old Devonte passed away after Kristina’s grandmother forgot to remove him from the back seat of her car after church.

“It is going to hurt for the rest of my life… he needs to be remembered as just a beautiful soul… like he was amazing.”

The National Weather Service reporting Sunday afternoon temperatures reached 88 degrees in Lawrence.

Police are now calling the case a death investigation.

Kristina says she’s committed to keeping her son’s memory alive, and spreading awareness about the dangers guardians face.

“Most of them can’t fight for themselves… they can’t get out of a car they can’t unstrap themselves from a car seat. I don’t want to see this happen to anybody else’s kids.”

