2-year-old girl who disappeared from campsite found safe

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A missing 2-year-old that wandered away from her family up north has been found alive and safe.

Michigan State Police are reporting that Gabriella Vitale was located on Tuesday morning.

She was reported missing on Monday when her family said she wandered away as they prepared to leave a woodland campsite in northern Michigan.

It happened in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m.

Her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink zip-up coat and pink bottoms.

She’s was also believed to be wearing a gray shirt under her jacket.

Police dogs and a helicopter took part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed Tuesday morning.

State police say the family is from the Monroe area in southeastern Michigan.

They had been camping at the Comins Township campsite about 170 miles northwest of Detroit since late last week.