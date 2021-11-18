20 million Americans expected to fly for Thanksgiving

A California man was arrested after law enforcement said he repeatedly touched his seatmate before exposing himself and masturbating on the Monday flight. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting an increase in air travelers starting tomorrow as the holiday season begins.

TSA considers this year’s Thanksgiving travel period from Friday, November 19, through Sunday, November 28, and are expecting to screen 20 million people in that time.

“We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday, and we are staffed and prepared for the holiday travelers. We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it’s equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness.”

Typically the busiest days are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

The highest travel day in TSA’s history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019 when 2.9 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints nationwide.

Travel volume this year is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, but it is expected to be notably higher in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

TSA recommends arriving early, listening to line instructions and packing your bag correctly to avoid any hang ups at security.