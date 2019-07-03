2020 census will not ask citizenship question

The Census Bureau is moving ahead with printing its next form.

Despite a push from the Trump administration, the citizenship question will remain unasked.

President Trump had wanted the 2020 census to ask about citizenship status.

But the question will not be included this time.

The Supreme Court blocked the question from appearing on the once-in-a-decade from in a ruling last week, some fearing the question would lead to an undercount because some wouldn’t participate.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he disagreed with the Supreme Court decision but ordered the 2020 census form to be printed.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday night that it was a “very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of ‘Is this person a citizen of the United States?’ to be asked on the 2020 census.”

Despite the Supreme Court decision, citizenship data might still be published in the final results.

The chief scientist of the Census Bureau said it may still compile the data using records based on government data.