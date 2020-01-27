2020 tax filing season opens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – 2020 tax filing season is officially underway!

The IRS announced Monday it has begun accepting and processing federal tax returns for 2019.

Don’t forget – the deadline to file a 2019 tax return and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15.

According to the IRS, more than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year are expected to be filed, with about 90% of individuals filing their returns electronically.

The IRS strongly encourages people to file tax returns electronically and choose direct deposit for faster refunds.

For more information and tax filing questions or concerns, click here.

Latest Stories: