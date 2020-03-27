21-year-old gets coronavirus after apparently bragging about not social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – A 21-year-old woman who had apparently bragged on social media about not social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic has now tested positive for the deadly virus, according to a report.

Ireland Tate had joked about not following orders to stay at home and practice social distancing during the outbreak just days before she became ill, local station WZTV reports.

In a video posted on social media, Tate said she was “aware that we’re supposed to be self-quarantining and social distancing” to “keep everyone safe” but that she wasn’t worried.

“Cool. I get it. I just don’t think that I’m going to get the virus,” Tate said in the video.

Tate said she likely got the virus from someone in her group of friends and she’s now warning other young people to stay home.

According to a study the CDC, young people ages 20 to 44 make up a big portion of hospitalizations due to coronavirus.

