26 sickened at Southern California wedding
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say 26 people fell ill during a weekend wedding in Southern California.
The Riverside County Fire Department says guests were sickened Saturday night in an unincorporated area near Moreno Valley, east of Los Angeles. Some had nausea and vomiting.
The Fire Department says five people taken to the hospital had major symptoms, nine people were moderately ill and a dozen were considered to have minor problems.
A hazardous materials team was sent to the scene but no hazardous materials were found and the cause of the illnesses remains under investigation.
