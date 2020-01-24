2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in US

CHICAGO (KRON) – A second case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.

The CDC announced Friday that the confirmed case was reported in Chicago, according to WGN.

Authorities said the woman in her 60s has been quarantined and is reportedly “well and in stable condition.”

The woman had recently arrived at O’Hare International Airport last week.

The first case of coronavirus in the U.S. was reported in Washington state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

