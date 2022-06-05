CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed, and seventeen others were injured in a shooting that occurred near a bar in Chattanooga early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue at 2:42 a.m. in response to a shooting call near a bar. According to Chattanooga police, 14 people were shot and three victims attempting to flee the scene were struck by vehicles.

Chief of Police Celeste Murphy says two victims died of gunshot wounds and another died from injuries that were sustained after being struck by a vehicle. Chattanooga police say several victims remain in critical condition. In a press conference, officers revealed that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved in the incident but state there is no threat to public safety at this time.

McCallie Avenue will remain closed for several hours as officers continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Chattanooga Homicide Investigators at 423-643-5100.

No other information was immediately released.