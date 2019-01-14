3 children dead after found trapped inside freezer in Florida

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Three children under the age of 6 are dead after deputies believe they got trapped inside a freezer at a home in Suwannee County, Florida.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of three children found not breathing at a residence on 173rd Place near Live Oak on Sunday evening.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the children and transferred them to an area hospital, but all three were pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, were playing outside in the yard of the property and climbed into the freezer for unknown reasons. The empty freezer had recently been brought to the residence and had not yet been plugged in or brought inside.

Investigators believe after the children got in the freezer, a hasp lock on the lid fell shut, trapping them inside.

A woman who had been inside the home, realized the children were missing and woke up another woman in the residence to help find the kids. She searched the yard and an adjacent property, only to find them unresponsive in the freezer.

Deputies say upon further inspection of the freezer, an after-market hasp lock had been installed on the lid in order to secure a padlock on it. There was no padlock on the freezer, deputies noted.

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, investigators say foul play is not suspected. However, this case will be forwarded to the Third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office for review.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES