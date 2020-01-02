3 mountain lions who ate human remains near popular hiking trail killed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KRON) – Three mountain lions who had eaten human remains close to a popular hiking trail were killed.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the mountain lions were killed overnight after the human remains were discovered Tuesday during an investigation at Pima Canyon Trail.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say the mountain lions are not suspected of killing the victim, and an investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened out on the trail.

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for next week.

Game and Fish Department Regional Supervisor Raul Vega told KGUN that mountain lions eating human remains is abnormal behavior and “those that do are more likely to attack a human being in the future.”

Officials said the mountain lions’ remains are being preserved as possible evidence in the death investigation.

