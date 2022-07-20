CHICAGO (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment building on Chicago’s North Side.

Just after 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to Uptown, where the accident happened. Paramedics rushed the critically injured boy to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities said the boy, identified as Chaise Binion, fell through a screen window onto the third floor of a parking garage.

According to police, the boy was 3 years old, though paramedics had originally stated that he was 5.

The apartment complex where the incident happened is made up of two towers that overlook Lake Shore Drive. The three-story parking garage is located between the towers.

It appears the toddler fell from the north tower onto the garage.