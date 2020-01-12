3rd gender option now available for driver’s license in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN) — Residents in New Hampshire no longer need to select male or female on their driver’s licenses.

A new option is available for people who don’t identify as either sex.

Several people stood outside the DMC in Concord, New Hampshire on Friday to draw attention to the recent change in state law.

“Today we’re just here to be visible because people they don’t fit into the gender binary are just so invisible and just seen as one of two options,” Linda Jakows said.

But now, people can change their gender on their license or non driver I-D card from male or female to “X”.

“It’s been a long time coming and I testified at the state house when the bill was being heard,” Jakows said.

Representative Gerri Cannon is the bill’s sponsor who submitted it back in December 2018.

“It really impacts a lot of people. We don’t realize how many non-binary people there are in New Hampshire. It’s a lot,” Cannon said. “Non-binary people need to be proud of who they are. And sometimes the simple things of an X on a driver’s license is probably more important than people actually realize.”

This person was the first to submit an application.

The gender marker on this license officially became “X” on Jan. 2.

“The happiest person to ever be at the DMV was me,” Alex McEntee said. “I am really excited about my X and I can’t believe it showed up in six days.”

And Logan Snyder wasn’t far behind.

“It’s such a small thing for, you know, the world,” Synder said. “It’s a small thing for the DMV. It’s a really, really big thing for us.”