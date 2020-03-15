3rd NBA players tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A third NBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Detroit Pistons’ forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.
Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert was the first known NBA player to test positive for the virus. The news was announced on March 11 right before tip off of the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game.
Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell tested positive the following day.
The Pistons hosted the Jazz on March 7.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.
