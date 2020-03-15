3rd NBA players tests positive for coronavirus

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 22: Christian Wood #35 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena on January 22, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A third NBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Detroit Pistons’ forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert was the first known NBA player to test positive for the virus. The news was announced on March 11 right before tip off of the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell tested positive the following day.

The Pistons hosted the Jazz on March 7.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

