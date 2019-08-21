4 students shot before first day of school in Atlanta

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2009 file photo, people make their way on the Clark Atlanta University campus in Atlanta Ga. Four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people outside a library near Clark Atlanta University and then escaped in the chaos, authorities said. All four injured women were in stable condition after the gunfire, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Atlanta police said. (AP Photo/W.A. Harewood, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – A shooting at a block party near Clark Atlanta University has left four female college students injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as a crowd scrambled for cover.

A news release from Atlanta police says the four females were shot late Tuesday night outside a library that serves Clark and other nearby historically black colleges.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire into a crowd of about 200 people. Authorities do not think the victims were the intended targets.

Police say two of the victims are reportedly 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students.

Investigators think the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students.

The party was celebrating the end of new student orientation.

Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.