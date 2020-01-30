4-year-old dies after shooting himself while playing with gun

(CNN) — Philadelphia police say a father made up a story about a home invasion after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head.

They say the dad called 9-1-1 and reported a home invasion early Thursday morning.

When police arrived, he told them a suspect entered the home and shot his son upstairs.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy found a nine-millimeter glock in the closet.

His 3-year-old brother was in the bedroom when he shot himself.

Police determined the father lies about the home invasion.

Police say the father is now cooperating with investigators, but they don’t know why he lied.