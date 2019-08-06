4-year-old girl found alone on street in Brooklyn reunited with mother

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN Newsource) – A four-year-old girl found alone on a New York street has been reunited with her mother.

She had wandered miles away from where she was supposed to be.

“As a parent, I saw her walking and it was just horrible,” Matthew Alongi said.

Department of Environmental Protection workers Matthew Alongi and Tori Boria were on the job at Shore Parkway and 27th Avenue in Gravesend, when they noticed this four-year-old little girl all alone in the street.

“I brought her over I said ‘are you lost?’ She said to me ‘yes.’ I said ‘where’s your parents?’ And she just looked at me,” Alongi said.

Investigators say the girl’s mom put her on the bus for daycare on Monday morning.

Police sources say the bus arrived at Bam-Bam Daycare on Banner Avenue in Brighton Beach but the girl never got off and no one noticed.

The driver and matron allegedly parked the bus and left.

Sources say the girl managed to get off the bus and wandered more than two miles away to Shore Parkway and 27th Avenue where the dep crew found her just before 9 a.m. and called 911.

“I played some games with her. We watched Mickey Mouse and we just waited till he cops got there. She wasn’t necessarily scared. You could tell she was worried. She wasn’t crying,” Boria said.

Cops then used surveillance video and retraced her steps to the bus.

We’re told the daycare identified her and called her mother. They were finally reunited around 7 p.m.

For the dep crew, the scary part is thinking of what could’ve happened if they didn’t find her.

“It could’ve went into someone else’s hands. A car could’ve run her over. Just leave it be,” Alongi said.

The bus driver and matron have been charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.