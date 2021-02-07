4 Your Health: Healthy Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Super Bowl spread for a lot of us is just as important as the game. This year’s celebration is going to including a home party with people from your own household. But really there’s no need to forego the traditional fast food if you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s resolution or make a lifestyle change.

The Super Bowl doesn’t have to derail those plans. KRON4 health expert Karen Owoc provided some tips on surviving this year’s Super Bowl.

Owoc suggested if you work out before the game, you’re going to feel a little bit more energized and you’re going to feel more positive about your lifestyle changes, so it’s a great way start. She also said to keep moving during the game and to get up, especially during the commercial.

Upgrade your snacks by adding more vegetables to your already traditional foods.

Nowadays there’s someone with dietary restrictions in your group, so by adding more vegetables he could accommodate more people.

Water also plays an important role in Super Bowl celebration. A lot of times our bodies thinking that it’s hungry but actually it’s thirsty. Drink lots of water before you start eating, and then also drink a glass of water before you have your first alcoholic beverage.

Just like the players today, we need to have a game plan. It doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the the festivities, just do it smart, have a goal and follow through with your plan to stay healthy and and eat well.