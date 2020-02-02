49ers logo lights up Miami skyline night before Super Bowl

MIAMI (KRON) — We are just hours away from the biggest sporting event in the country — Super Bowl LIV.
Things are getting real in South Beach as lights shined throughout downtown Miami Saturday night.
The Super Bowl inspired lights featured both teams — the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m.
Go Niners!
