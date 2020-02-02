Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

49ers logo lights up Miami skyline night before Super Bowl

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) — We are just hours away from the biggest sporting event in the country — Super Bowl LIV.

Things are getting real in South Beach as lights shined throughout downtown Miami Saturday night.

The Super Bowl inspired lights featured both teams — the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m.

Go Niners!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News