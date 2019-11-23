4th grader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girl on playground

MARYLAND (KRON) — A fourth grader in Maryland is charged with sexually assaulting a girl on a school playground.

He’s charged with a 4th-degree sexual offense, 2nd-degree assault and making a threat at school

The girl’s father says the school completely mishandled the incident.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Gale Bailey Elementary in rural Charles County three weeks ago.

It is alleged that things turned ugly when three boys began to make sexual threats against three girls, one of the boys turning physical, pinning a girl on a piece of playground equipment and acting out a sexual assault.

The girls reported the incident but were initially told to just stay away from the boys.

The fathers of the two girls, whose identities we are protecting, attended a school board town hall to voice their concerns.

“My daughter and the other two victims have seen nothing but apathy — the little bit of time we tried to have them back in school they were bullied, harassed, called degrading names,” the girls’ father said.

We now know that one of the 4th grade boys has been charged with 4th degree sexual offense, 2nd degree assault and making a threat, but after serving a suspension the others are back in school.

The girls have not felt safe to return and the parents say that is an outrage.

“We want to show victims they have every right to speak up and be treated as heroes not as lepers,” the father said.

As for the boy who is charged, Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington says the focus will be on reform, not punishment

“We want to identify kids who are having trouble and obviously when the kid commits a delinquent act, by definition he’s having trouble, and you try to treat and rehabilitate the child so that he doesn’t do this again,” Covington said.

The victim’s dad says that is not enough: He wants the principal and vice principal fired.

He attended a school safety town hall last weekend.

The superintendent of schools promised staff members would be retrained and said, “i apologize to you for what happened to your daughter and any other child in this situation because it shouldn’t happen.”

