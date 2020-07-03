4th of July: What’s open and closed in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year, but many government offices and businesses will be closed Friday, July 3 in observation of Independence Day.

Also keep in mind that coronavirus has impacted operations in many areas, with the implementation of holiday hours in some sectors.

Bay Area Specific

Keep in mind that Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued new coronavirus restrictions that affect three counties in the Bay Area – Contra Costa, Solano, and Santa Clara.

In these three counties, indoor operations at the following are not allowed for at least the next three weeks:

Bars

Restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Movie Theaters

Zoos

Museums

Card rooms

Some chains may have select locations open for indoor dining in counties where it is permitted, while others will be offering only takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location to confirm hours and services offered.

The following list of open restaurants is provided by USA Today:

Check with your closest location to learn more.

Retail Stores

Most stores will be operating on reduced hours. Many will be offering special 4th of July sales and deals.

Two big stores that will definitely be closed are Costco and Trader Joe’s.

Check with your local store for confirmed hours.

The following list also compiled by USA Today:

Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores

Most grocery stores such as Safeway, Kroger, Ralphs, Vons, and Whole Foods will be open under limited hours.

Additionally, gas stations and convenience stores will also remain open.

Check with specific locations for confirmed hours.

Pharmacies

Most national drug store chains are open but may have different or reduced hours for the holiday.

Beaches

State beaches and parking lots are closed for the 4th of July weekend, per Gov. Newsom’s new health order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the Bay Area, the following state beach parking facilities will be closed:

Marin County

Mount Tamalpais State Park and Tomales Bay State Park are closed.

Monterey County

Fort Ord Dunes State Park, Monterey State Historic Park, and Zmudowski State Beach are closed.

San Francisco

All beaches and related parking areas closed

San Mateo County

Bean Hollow State Beach, Gray Whale Cove State Beach, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Montara State Beach, Pacifica State Beach, Pescadero State Beach, Pomponio State Beach, San Gregorio State Beach, and Thornton State Beach all closed.

Sonoma County

Sonoma Coast State Beach closed.

Government offices

State, federal, city and county offices will be closed Friday, July 3.

Banks

Many banks will be closed Friday, July 3, almost all closed Saturday.

Check with your local branch.

Mail

The U.S. Post Office will be open on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on July 4.

There will be no mail delivery July 3.

Garbage collection

Garbage collection schedules will vary by city, county.

DMV

DMV offices are closed on Friday, July 4.

Courts

Federal and state courts closed July 3

