4th of July: What’s open and closed in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year, but many government offices and businesses will be closed Friday, July 3 in observation of Independence Day.
Also keep in mind that coronavirus has impacted operations in many areas, with the implementation of holiday hours in some sectors.
Bay Area Specific
Keep in mind that Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued new coronavirus restrictions that affect three counties in the Bay Area – Contra Costa, Solano, and Santa Clara.
In these three counties, indoor operations at the following are not allowed for at least the next three weeks:
- Bars
- Restaurants
- Wineries and Tasting Rooms
- Movie Theaters
- Zoos
- Museums
- Card rooms
Restaurants
Some chains may have select locations open for indoor dining in counties where it is permitted, while others will be offering only takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location to confirm hours and services offered.
The following list of open restaurants is provided by USA Today:
Check with your closest location to learn more.
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Baja Fresh
- Benihana
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Cracker Barrel
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Dog Haus
- Dunkin’
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Fogo de Chão
- Golden Corral
- Honey Baked Ham
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
- Islands Restaurants
- Jack in the Box
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Long John Silver’s
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McDonald’s
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza
- Noodles & Company
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s Pizza
- P.F. Chang’s
- Quiznos
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sizzler
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Texas de Brazil
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
- Yard House
Retail Stores
Most stores will be operating on reduced hours. Many will be offering special 4th of July sales and deals.
Two big stores that will definitely be closed are Costco and Trader Joe’s.
Check with your local store for confirmed hours.
The following list also compiled by USA Today:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple (More than 75 stores that had reopened have closed again.)
- Bass Pro Shops
- Best Buy
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Container Store
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Ethan Allen
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Home Depot
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kmart
- Kohl’s
- Leslie’s Pool Supplies
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Rack Room Shoes
- Rite Aid
- Ross
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores
Most grocery stores such as Safeway, Kroger, Ralphs, Vons, and Whole Foods will be open under limited hours.
Additionally, gas stations and convenience stores will also remain open.
Check with specific locations for confirmed hours.
Pharmacies
Most national drug store chains are open but may have different or reduced hours for the holiday.
Beaches
State beaches and parking lots are closed for the 4th of July weekend, per Gov. Newsom’s new health order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In the Bay Area, the following state beach parking facilities will be closed:
Marin County
Mount Tamalpais State Park and Tomales Bay State Park are closed.
Monterey County
Fort Ord Dunes State Park, Monterey State Historic Park, and Zmudowski State Beach are closed.
San Francisco
All beaches and related parking areas closed
San Mateo County
Bean Hollow State Beach, Gray Whale Cove State Beach, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Montara State Beach, Pacifica State Beach, Pescadero State Beach, Pomponio State Beach, San Gregorio State Beach, and Thornton State Beach all closed.
Sonoma County
Sonoma Coast State Beach closed.
Government offices
State, federal, city and county offices will be closed Friday, July 3.
Banks
Many banks will be closed Friday, July 3, almost all closed Saturday.
Check with your local branch.
The U.S. Post Office will be open on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on July 4.
There will be no mail delivery July 3.
Garbage collection
Garbage collection schedules will vary by city, county.
DMV
DMV offices are closed on Friday, July 4.
Courts
Federal and state courts closed July 3
