5 members of same family in Texas charged in Capitol riot

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Among the latest arrests in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6 are five members of the same Borger, Texas family.

While notable suspects have included a Florida pastor-and-son duo, this may be the largest group of relatives to face charges in the attack.

A tipster led FBI investigators to father Thomas “Tom” Munn, mother Dawn Munn, and their children, Joshua Munn, Kayli Munn and Kristi Munn, after spotting several Snapchat and Facebook posts on Kristi Munn’s account, according to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

One of the posts included the five family members – all tagged on Facebook – along with another family member, a minor child, who hasn’t been charged. The caption reads, “Washington D.C. here we come!! #StopTheSteal #TrumpIsMyPresident.”

The investigation revealed multiple videos and social media messages indicating that Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh, and Kayli Munn traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.





via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

The tipster alerted the FBI to two screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Facebook account and six screenshots of Kristi Munn’s Snapchat account, according to the criminal complaint.

Kristi Munn’s social media posts led investigators to the profiles of other family members, including Thomas Munn, who, according to the court document, posted on Dec. 28, 2020, “POTUS HAS REQUESTED YOUR ATTENDANCE WASHINGTON DC JANUARY 6TH 2021.” He allegedly added, “Our President has only asked two things from us so far… #1 Vote #2 January 6, 2021.”

On Jan. 5, investigators say another post on Munn’s account included what appeared to be the family’s trailer with the caption, “We made it to our hotel just outside DC… 1,600 miles in 24hrs! Passed this guy an hour ago…”



via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia





via U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

On Jan 6. Kayli Munn wrote in a Facebook conversation that the rally was “great,” adding, “Holy [expletive] we were inside the [expletive] (sic)capital!,” according to the document.

Investigators said they found another post on Dawn Munn’s messenger account to a person named Clara that read: “We went in and stormed the (sic)capital! … We were in (sic)capital!!! … I do mean IN the building!!”

The U.S. District Court said surveillance and social media video also shows the Munn family inside the Capitol building.

The family members face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The full complaint can be found here.