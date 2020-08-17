5 people shot at Texas flea market

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CNN NEWSOURCE) – San Antonio police say they’re investigating multiple crime scenes after five people were shot and injured at this flea market Sunday.

They say an unknown dispute sparked the shooting and none of the victims were innocent bystanders.

Police say one suspect is in critical condition, but it’s unclear if the primary shooter is in custody.

Officials say multiple shooters were involved including a security guard who returned fire.

People in the surrounding neighborhood are not in danger, according to police.

Latest Stories: