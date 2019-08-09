Live Now
5th anniversary of Robin Williams’ death

It’s been five years since actor Robin Williams killed himself.

The Academy Award winner committed suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at his California home.

After his death, his widow revealed Williams struggled with depression and anxiety.

He had also been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Williams was best known for his roles in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Aladdin.”

He was 63-years-old.

