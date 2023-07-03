COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond was denied Monday for a man accused in a Colleton County, South Carolina murder and fire investigation.

Agencies responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in the Green Pond community around 11:00 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported seeing the home on fire, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials said the roof had already collapsed on one end and fire was visible from the remaining roof and several windows when crews arrived.

A 13-year-old with cuts and stab wounds was found outside of the home and airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

“The injured [party] advised that there were victims inside the home. During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home. All six were deceased,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

During the investigation, Colleton County deputies said they obtained information that led to the arrest of Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, for the only surviving victim’s attempted murder.

Colleton County Sheriff Guerry Hill Jr. said Manigo was detained near the scene and arrested shortly after. He was then booked into the Colleton County Detention Center and charged with the attempted murder of the 13-year-old.

Sheriff Hill said it is believed Manigo is the brother-in-law of victim Michelle Marie Wright, 50, and the father of 11-year-old victim Shariah Manigo.

Courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The two victims were identified as being in the house and deceased from what the witness described as stab wounds. “We are currently waiting on positive ID on the other four victims through pending autopsy,” the sheriff said.

There is no known motive for the attack and the investigation remains active. Officials say additional charges are expected.

During a bond hearing Monday afternoon, three members of the victims’ family shared sharp words for Manigo as they spoke directly to the man accused in the killings.

“I want Ryan to know that he’ll never be forgiven,” said one family member. “When you did, you hurt us- you took away our matriarch of our family. Someone who took you in and fed you just as her own. I just wish you get the worse charges ever. I really wish you death. I wish they give you the death penalty. What you did is brought death to us … thank God one got away to be able to tell us what actually happened in that house. We hate you.”

“I just want to know why,” added another. “What was your motive? … I hope that you will get what you deserve if you are found totally guilty of all the charges that are brought against you. You’re talking about six lives and the seventh got away to tell us what happened.”

Manigo was denied bond.

Family members spoke to Nexstar’s WCBD earlier in the day, saying they were at a “loss for words” after learning that six relatives were found dead at the burned Colleton County home.

David and Monique Magwood said several of their family members were inside the home, including David’s 101-year-old mother. The woman was not identified by law enforcement on Monday.

“I can’t say what happened, but I do know one thing. I was expecting, all through life, for my mom to go to bed (at night) and not wake up in the morning. And when I heard what I heard, I was very dissatisfied. It wasn’t nice at all. But anyway, it is what it is. It’s in the hands of the man upstairs,” Magwood said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit is assisting.