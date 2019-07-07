Live Now
6 police officers asked to leave Starbucks in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A group of police officers in Arizona were reportedly asked to leave a Starbucks.

The Tempe Officers Association says the incident happened on July 4.

Six officers paid for their drinks and were standing together inside the coffee shop when they say a barista approached them and said a customer felt uncomfortable they were there.

They say they were asked to move or leave, they chose to leave.

The Tempe Police Department says they let Starbucks Corporate know what happened.

Starbucks says it is looking into it.

