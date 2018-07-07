6-year-old McDonald's hamburger for sale

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX (KASW) - - Most of us have enjoyed a good 'ole McDonald's burger and fries at some point in our lives, but did you keep your burger and fries for years after you bought it? This Canadian man did and now he's trying to sell his 6-year-old meal.

Dave Alexander listed the burger and fries for $29.99 on E-Bay.

He claims it looks about the same it did the day he bought it, which is awesome and slightly disturbing. Dave did admit the burger has darkened in color and the bun is completely hardened.

So what drove Dave to save a burger and fries for so long? Apparently, he wanted to test if fast food ever goes bad.

Dave also has a 5-year-old homemade burger and fries next to the McDonald's meal. The homemade one did not fare as well.

The experiment has gotten the attention of The Ellen Show and other publications on Twitter.

I'm selling my 6 YEAR OLD McDonald's Cheeseburger & Fries! You KNOW you want to buy them! https://t.co/299KSi8ZKV Get your own piece of undying history today!! Originally Purchased June 7, 2012 @cbcasithappens @oneredpaperclip @CTVKitchener @TheEllenShow — Dave Alexander (@RWTFarm) July 5, 2018

A few days later, the bids for the burger reached $82 on E-Bay.

27 bids later, the burger & fries are now at $82.00 https://t.co/rQb5fd9jF6 — As It Happens (@cbcasithappens) July 6, 2018

And we are all watching to see who ends up winning the 6-year-old McDonald's meal.

